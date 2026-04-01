Mercedes, Ferrari to block 2026 rule changes despite backlash

Mercedes and Ferrari are expected to block major changes to Formula 1’s controversial 2026 rules - despite growing criticism from drivers and even threats of a Max Verstappen exit.

According to Marca, both leading teams are opposed to altering the regulations this season, with only limited tweaks - most likely to qualifying - under consideration.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is firmly defending the current spectacle.

"No one can complain about the lack of beauty in the races. Do you agree or not?" he told media after Suzuka, prompting silence.

"Only conservatives, traditionalists, and those stuck in the past could possibly dislike this."

However, he acknowledged that qualifying remains problematic.

"For me, the race is not the issue - we need to work on qualifying, and we will address this in London on April 9th," Wolff said.

Ferrari counterpart Frederic Vasseur agrees the racing itself is delivering.

"I think overall it’s good for F1, it’s good for the championship, it’s good for everyone," he said.

"I think it was a great show with a lot of overtaking, a lot more than we’ve seen here in the past at Suzuka, so overall I think it’s good."

Behind the scenes, ideas such as altering the electric-combustion power split or loosening restrictions on active ’straight mode’ aero have been discussed.

But with Mercedes currently dominant and Ferrari firmly second, neither team appears keen to open the door to major changes.

Former driver Christijan Albers believes that stance is predictable.

"Mercedes certainly won’t say anything, given the team’s current dominance. They’re doing just fine," he said.

"But one thing is certain - the FIA simply failed to properly implement the new regulations this season."

Others strike a more conflicted tone.

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa admits he understands both sides of the debate.

"Let no one think that I’m in favour of the new Formula 1. I’m in favour of what the people, the spectators, think, but I completely understand the drivers," he told Cadena SER.

"They love the sport, pushing it to the limit. We’ve been doing it since we were little. So, of course, they don’t like this Formula 1.

"But of course, I hear Fernando and Lance when they get out of the car, and I think, ’Poor guys, they’re not enjoying themselves.’ And that makes me sad."