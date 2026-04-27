Miami tweaks ’step in right direction’ but not enough

Alexander Wurz says Formula 1’s early-season rule tweaks for Miami are an improvement - but unlikely to fully satisfy drivers.

Amid widespread criticism of the new 2026 regulations, the GPDA chairman admitted the changes only go part of the way.

"We’re not there yet, but overall the changes are a step in the right direction," Wurz told Krone newspaper.

The adjustments are aimed at reducing the extreme speed differences caused by energy management, the growing "Mario Kart"-style criticism of artificial overtaking, and the unnatural driving patterns that have seen drivers lift off in fast corners or on straights to manage energy.

"In the future, drivers should have to pay significantly less attention to battery charging," Wurz added.

The ongoing frustration has even fuelled intensifying speculation about Max Verstappen’s long-term future, with the Dutchman openly critical of the new era.

Off track, Verstappen has increasingly turned to GT racing - a move that has drawn mixed reactions.

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes it should be stopped.

"100 percent. No, sorry, 200 percent," he said on his podcast when asked if Verstappen should avoid racing outside Formula 1, according to Kolner Express newspaper.

"He could break a leg or an arm."

"The money Red Bull has put into him should be reason enough to reconsider this."

The risks were underlined at the weekend when his father, Jos Verstappen, crashed heavily at the Rally of Wallonia.

"There was gravel and I think I went into the corner a bit too fast, then we hit a post, after which the car spun around and we landed upside down," he told De Telegraaf.

"The most important thing is that Jasper and I got out of the car safely."

However, others say Verstappen’s GT involvement is a major positive.

"It’s about showing that besides Formula 1 there is something else with which you can have interesting races - namely great cars that also look similar to road cars," said DTM boss Thomas Voss.

Voss told f1-insider.com that Verstappen’s presence is changing perceptions.

"Verstappen deals with everyone in GT3 racing in a relaxed and open manner and is not shielded as much as in Formula 1," he said.

"It’s a huge step for motorsport as a whole. The kind of public attention you get from such a megastar is good for the entire sport."