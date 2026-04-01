Saudi presses on with ’Blade’ F1 mega-track despite war

Saudi Arabia’s Formula 1 ambitions are pressing ahead at full speed - even as war in the region has already forced the cancellation of the 2026 Jeddah race.

With the current street circuit sidelined, attention has shifted back to the kingdom’s long-term project at Qiddiya, where organisers have issued a fresh update on construction progress.

According to official figures, "construction progress on the overall project is at 39 percent" for the futuristic Speed Park circuit.

At the heart of the design is ’The Blade’ - a dramatic 70-metre-high structure, roughly the height of a 20-storey building, which will form a towering, elevated corner.

Designed by former Formula 1 driver Alex Wurz alongside renowned circuit architect Hermann Tilke, the Blade is intended to be both a visual landmark and a functional feature, allowing spectators to view more of the track from a single vantage point.

New construction images show rapid progress on the steep, ramp-like section, underlining the scale and ambition of the project.

"Qiddiya City’s construction is progressing at a rapid rate, getting the giga-project closer to completion by the day," organisers said.

"Keep tabs on our developments and progress and watch us turn a dream into reality."

The Qiddiya circuit is intended to replace the Jeddah street race - which has hosted Formula 1 since 2021 - once its current contract expires in 2027.

If timelines are met, the new venue could debut on the calendar in 2028, offering one of the most radical circuit concepts in the sport’s history.