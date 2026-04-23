Hamilton keeps romance low-key amid Ferrari focus

Lewis Hamilton is continuing to keep his new relationship with Kim Kardashian largely out of the Formula 1 spotlight.

The pair have been repeatedly spotted together in recent weeks - including at the Super Bowl and Coachella - and in the last couple of days were photographed during a surfing outing in Malibu.

However, according to The Sun, Hamilton has refused to appear in the upcoming series of The Kardashians despite Kardashian filming scenes - including on her trip to the Japanese GP - that reference the relationship.

"Lewis prefers to keep their relationship low key," a source said. "It’s wishful thinking if fans are hoping Kim and Lewis will film together."

Amid the off-track attention, Hamilton has also been present at Ferrari’s crucial filming day at Monza this week, alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

According to journalist Giuliano Duchessa of Corriere della Sera, Ferrari’s updated SF-26 features "an advanced chassis and a new front wing", with theoretical gains of "a few tenths".

"McLaren and Ferrari are expected to bring at least half a modified car," he wrote, adding that Red Bull is also "banking heavily on an emergency package".

Indeed, Max Verstappen has been seen testing a visibly updated Red Bull at Silverstone, as teams race to respond to Mercedes’ early dominance ahead of Miami.