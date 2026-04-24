Ferrari ’Macarena’ wing spreads as rivals bring Miami upgrades

Ferrari’s radical ’Macarena’ rear wing concept is beginning to spread across the Formula 1 field, with Red Bull now also testing the eye-catching solution.

According to Giusto Ferronato of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari continued work on the innovative wing during a filming day at Monza this week.

"New work has been done on the Macarena wing, which is still in the testing phase and expected to be introduced structurally in the upcoming races," he wrote.

The device - a 270-degree rotating concept of the active rear wing under the 2026 regulations, was first trialled by Ferrari in practice earlier this season and is now tipped for full introduction in Miami.

Significantly, Red Bull has now followed suit.

An updated RB22, piloted by Max Verstappen, ran at Silverstone on April 22 apparently featuring a version of the same concept, alongside wider aerodynamic changes including revised sidepods and a modified front wing.

Reports suggest the package could deliver a straight-line gain of "5 to 10 kph".

Ferronato noted Ferrari also used the Monza test to study "energy management, a crucial element" ahead of the rule tweaks set to be introduced in Miami.

McLaren, meanwhile, is also preparing a major update.

Team boss Andrea Stella described the incoming package as effectively a "completely new car".

"We’re very determined to get back into the game," he told Sky Italia. "We don’t set any limits - maybe another 2024 is possible."