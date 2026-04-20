Ferrari ’can fight for the title’ in ’26 - Leclerc

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari has the ingredients to mount a championship challenge in 2026 - as intrigue builds about a potential step forward from Miami.

"I think we’ve improved a lot with the car. We have a really good car, and I’m enjoying driving it," he said on The BSMT by Gianluca Gazzoli podcast.

"The team is doing a great job with the updates, the engineers are doing a great job, and I’m enjoying the driving.

"We have the potential to fight. This car allows me to prove myself. The speed is there, now it’s all up to me.

"I need to make the most of my opportunities, be consistent, and not make mistakes. If I can handle that, we can fight."

Ferrari is currently regarded as the clear second force behind Mercedes, but optimism is growing that developments - including upcoming updates and longer-term engine gains - could close the gap.

Leclerc stressed that consistency will be key over a long season.

"The championship is long, and a lot changes - strategies, results. So it’s important to focus on what you can control, which is your pace and consistency.

"If you’re consistent, you’ll be in the game until the very end. That’s exactly what I’m striving for."

He also highlighted the importance of stability within the team.

"I work well with my engineer. We’re on the same wavelength, we understand each other perfectly - that’s key.

"There’s always room for improvement in the car, but it’s already competitive. I’m happy. Very happy with how things are going."

Ultimately, the Monegasque is clear about his ambition.

"Can I fight for the title? Yes, I think we can.

"If we have the speed, if the car allows it, and we do everything right, then yes, we can fight for the title.

"I’m optimistic. We have everything we need. I believe in the team, and if we work together, we can achieve a really strong result.

"That’s what I’m aiming for."