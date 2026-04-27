Russell plays down ’one shot’ title pressure amid Antonelli rise

George Russell insists he is not treating 2026 as his only chance at a world title, amid mounting pressure at Mercedes.

With the team having clearly the dominant car so far, the Brit has been overtaken in the standings by 19-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli after three races.

But Russell remains calm about his prospects.

"I believe these opportunities will come more than once," he told CNN.

"It’s very rare for somebody in any industry, if you’re working so hard to achieve a certain goal, that you only ever get one shot.

"You want to take every single moment, not take it for granted and try and seize the day. I’m hoping this isn’t going be the one and only shot. I’m going to go for it this year."

Antonelli’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed by the 28-year-old.

"Kimi’s a fantastic driver," Russell said. "I already got a very good glimpse at how talented and fast he was throughout last year.

"The start of this year for him has been a dream start to the season."

Still, he stressed the title fight is only just beginning.

"From my side, I know what I’m capable of, and no championship has ever been won over three races, so for me, it’s just a long way to go.

"We can’t take these three races for granted. It doesn’t change how I go about my business."

Russell also made clear he will not change his approach in a potentially intense intra-team battle.

"That’s not how I go about my business," he said when asked about using gamesmanship.

"I know what I stand for. I know the sort of person I am. I know what I’m capable of in the race car, and I don’t need to win through any of those means."

On the controversial 2026 regulations, Russell continues to strike a predictably more measured tone than some rivals.

"From a neutral’s perspective, the racing has been pretty exciting, and we’ve just got to find a way for the drivers that we can make qualifying maybe a bit more enjoyable and a little bit less strategic," he said.

"Ultimately, we’re three races down into a new set of regulations, so we’ve got to still give it time."

With the season set to resume in Miami after a disrupted schedule, Russell is clear about his immediate goal.

"The aim is to get back on to the top step of the podium," he said.