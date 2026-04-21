Wolff warns ADUO must not ’change the order’

Toto Wolff has warned the FIA not to allow new engine concessions to disrupt Formula 1’s current competitive order.

Amid growing speculation that even Ferrari could benefit from the ADUO system - potentially closing the gap to Mercedes or even overtaking - Wolff made clear he would be "surprised, and disappointed" if that happens.

"All the teams will have their performance estimates regarding the other engines, and as it seems to me, there’s one engine manufacturer that has a problem, and we have to help them," he said.

"The rest are more or less in the same zone, so I would be quite surprised, and disappointed, if ADUO made decisions that interfered with the current competitive order."

The ADUO system allows underperforming power unit manufacturers additional development scope - including more dyno hours, budget cap flexibility and even new engine introductions - if they fall within defined performance gaps.

Wolff insists that principle must be respected.

"The very principle of these additional development opportunities has always been to allow lagging teams to catch up, not to overtake the leaders," he said.

"It must be very clear that any such decision can have a major impact on the performance landscape and the fight for the championship if it is not carried out with absolute precision, clarity and transparency."

While Wolff did not name the manufacturer, he strongly implied that only one engine supplier - widely understood to be Honda - genuinely qualifies for assistance.

"As for all the others, they’re in roughly the same sandbox. The figures are very similar."

He also stressed that Mercedes has detailed internal data to support its view.

"We have precise internal analytics on the performance of our competitors’ engines and our own. I believe the FIA is looking at the same numbers.

"And I sincerely hope they will continue to prioritise protecting the integrity of the sport."

The timing is critical, with the first ADUO decisions expected ahead of Monaco or Barcelona.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has already hinted the mechanism could help the Italian team "close the gap" - fuelling concern in Brackley that the system could become more than just a safety net.

"There is no room for trickery here," Wolff insisted.