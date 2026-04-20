Alonso has ’more passion’ than Hamilton - Piquet

Nelson Piquet Jr. has drawn a sharp contrast between former teammate Fernando Alonso and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to Soy Motor in Valencia, the Brazilian and former F1 driver said Alonso’s enduring motivation continues to set him apart - even at 44.

"His speed, he’s a very fast guy, who’s always very hungry. He has the same motivation and the same hunger as he did 20 years ago. It’s something very admirable.

"You don’t see the same thing with Lewis, for example," Piquet said.

He went further in comparing the two champions.

"Lewis doesn’t have the love, passion, and hunger that Fernando still has, and Fernando is older.

"He’s five or six years older than my and Lewis’s generation, and he has more passion than many of the other drivers, and that’s very respectable."

Piquet, who raced alongside Alonso at Renault in 2008 and 2009, said the Spaniard’s level has barely changed over time.

"Fernando is like Max, they both love racing. He’s a racer, he’s very fast.

"When I raced against him, we’re talking about 2008, 18 years ago, he was at his peak, he was very difficult to beat, I respect him a lot as a driver."

He also linked that mindset to Max Verstappen, suggesting pure passion is what ultimately defines the sport’s top competitors - and could even shape their futures.

"If things in F1 don’t change, Verstappen might want to do something else," Piquet noted.