Russell confident of Mercedes future amid Verstappen talk

George Russell insists he expects to remain at Mercedes beyond 2026, despite growing speculation about Max Verstappen potentially entering the market.

With only next season formally guaranteed in his current deal, Russell says the performance clauses tied to his contract are unlikely to be an issue.

"You meet the targets and move on. So I’ll be here on the team next year, and that’s it. There’s really nothing more to say about it," he said.

"It’s a multi-year contract. It runs for several years, and as we said last year - and as is often the case with such contracts - even if the targets aren’t met, you continue if you’re satisfied.

"But as I said, the targets will very likely be met."

The Briton is currently locked in an early-season battle with teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who has taken two wins from pole in the opening rounds.

However, Russell insists relations inside the team remain stable.

"We have a completely normal relationship, the title is not an issue between us. We simply make sure that we keep Mercedes at the top together," he said.

"Firstly, they will 100 percent give us both the same opportunities. That’s always been the case at Mercedes, ever since Nico Rosberg.

"Of course, I hope it’s just the two of us fighting for the championship, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself."

Looking ahead to Miami, Russell is already focused on improving key weaknesses.

"As I said, I want to make the most of every race, and that includes working on my starts. That’s exactly what we’re doing right now - we’ve already made some changes to the procedure."

Antonelli, meanwhile, says the intra-team dynamic remains strong despite the title fight.

"The break was too long, I want to get back to racing. Nothing has changed with Russell - our relationship is solid," he told La Repubblica.

"Our relationship is solid and hasn’t changed. We respect each other a lot. But it’s clear that I can be a challenger. I want to win races and championships, that’s my goal.

"Both George and I have a huge opportunity with such a strong car, and neither of us wants to waste it."

He added that both drivers understand the bigger picture for Mercedes.

"We have personal goals, but we know we must help the team win the Constructors’ Championship," said Antonelli. "I’m convinced that the relationship with George is excellent and will remain so throughout the season."

Meanwhile, Dr Helmut Marko thinks Toto Wolff is already working on the Mercedes lineup of the future - and it could be all-Austrian.

"Yes, his son (Jack) is a real speed demon in go-karts, much like Johan, Gerhard Berger’s son," Marko told Osterreich. "I’m in constant contact with Gerhard by phone."