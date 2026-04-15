Drivers call for Nurburgring return amid rare F1 test

Two top Formula 1 drivers have called for the Nurburgring’s return to the calendar, as rare running at the iconic German circuit resumed this week.

Current F1 drivers George Russell and Oscar Piastri were in action for Pirelli’s 2027 tyre development program on Tuesday, with wet-dry conditions greeting the opening two days.

The test - which continues on Wednesday when Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli take over - is strictly limited to tyre work, meaning teams cannot trial their own developments.

"You know, Formula 1 is also so difficult because we don’t have the opportunity to practice much, but that’s the rule," Russell said.

"We’d like to do a huge number of starts, but we’re not allowed to."

Piastri agreed the running is useful, even if limited.

"It’s not quite the same as a race weekend or a race. Still, it’s better than nothing," he said.

But beyond the technical work, both drivers used the opportunity to highlight the appeal of the Nurburgring’s familiar F1 layout itself - and the absence of Germany from the modern calendar.

"I really enjoyed driving this morning. I really love the Nurburgring. I also did a few laps of the Nordschleife. I really, really like it. It’s a truly traditional, old-school track," Russell said.

"Yeah, you know, I’d love to come back here for a race someday, of course we don’t have any races in Germany right now, but with Mercedes it would probably be nice to get one back on the calendar."

Piastri echoed the sentiment, praising the circuit’s unique character.

"It’s a great track. I haven’t raced here in a while - the last time was in 2019. It’s an old-school track with bumps and specific kerbs, especially at the exit of corners," he said.

"There’s almost no room for error - it’s all grass and gravel. Some sections are very challenging, and behind the wheel of a modern Formula 1 car, the track feels quite compact compared to the ones we usually race on. But it’s always great to return to such historic tracks."

When asked directly about a return to Formula 1, the Australian was open.

"Of course. I don’t mind. It’s not my favourite track, but it’s very interesting and unique. There are a lot of elevation changes, and, of course, the history of this place is also very important.

"Racers love old-school tracks. The kerbs and runoff areas typical of such tracks always provide more driving satisfaction when everything is done correctly. It would be nice, but we’ll see."