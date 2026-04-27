Turkey deal confirmed as F1 eyes calendar stability

Formula 1 has confirmed the Turkish GP will return from 2027 under a new long-term agreement.

Istanbul Park will host races through 2031, marking a five-year deal that brings the popular circuit back to the calendar for the first time since 2021.

CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the move.

"We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1," he said.

The deal comes at a time when the sport may be seeking calendar stability amid ongoing uncertainty around races in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Argentina is also pushing ahead with its plans for a return.

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, in his native capital for an F1 demonstration event, said talks are progressing as the Buenos Aires circuit undergoes a major rebuild.

"For me, racing in the Argentine GP is one of the main things I want most in this life," he said.

"It looks like a completely different place - they’re rebuilding the entire track and it’s a huge undertaking."

"I believe they’re taking all the right steps - I hope it happens."

Colapinto added that Formula 1 itself is keen.

"Formula 1’s need to have our country back on the calendar and their desire to do so are very strong," he said.

Elsewhere, Allan McNish has been appointed racing director of Audi’s F1 team, taking over trackside responsibility from the Miami GP.

"It is a privilege to take on the role," said the F1 driver. "This is an exciting challenge at a pivotal moment."