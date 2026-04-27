Vettel breaks three-hour mark in London Marathon debut

Sebastian Vettel has impressed with a strong amateur performance in the London Marathon, completing the race in 2 hours, 59 minutes and 8 seconds.

The retired four-time world champion’s debut effort equates to a pace of just over 4 minutes 14 seconds per kilometre, comfortably breaking the symbolic three-hour barrier.

"It felt like it was dragging on for a really long time, and since it was my first time here, I didn’t know what to expect," the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver said.

"I loved that first experience - I’m still excited and so happy to have made it to the finish line."

He described the atmosphere along the course as a key factor.

"You’re always running in a group of other runners. When I saw Tower Bridge for the second time, I realised I still had quite a long way to go, but the crowd was so supportive, and that really helped."

Vettel revealed he had set himself a clear target.

"I set myself a very ambitious goal - to run the distance in under 3 hours - and I managed to achieve it. So I’m happy for that reason too."

The German, 38, used the event to support the Brain & Spine Foundation.

"Now that I’ve experienced it, I can only recommend that everyone try it themselves," Vettel added.