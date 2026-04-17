Calm Ferrari could be hiding ’something’ for Miami

Former Formula 1 driver Franck Montagny believes Ferrari could be about to spring a surprise on the rest of the field after the April break.

While Mercedes has clearly held the clear early advantage in 2026, Ferrari sits firmly second - and team boss Frederic Vasseur has already hinted that a "new championship" could effectively begin from Miami.

Montagny says what stands out most is not outright pace, but the mood inside Maranello.

"This year, Ferrari are synonymous with serenity. Calm reigns, both regarding the battles on the track and the changes, whether they work or not, they don’t mind," he said.

"The drivers are positive, aware and calm. They believe in the process. For me, Ferrari are the only team that doesn’t seem to show any doubts.

"And that’s why they’re the only team that worries me. Have they understood something that the others haven’t?"

The Frenchman noted that such confidence is unusual for Ferrari.

"In the first three Grands Prix, there hasn’t been a single discordant note in their comments, and it’s the first time in the last 10 years that I’ve felt Ferrari so calm," he said.

There is also intrigue around the upcoming activation of the ADUO mechanism, which could allow engine manufacturers like Ferrari to close the gap to Mercedes on power - widely seen as the Scuderia’s main weakness.