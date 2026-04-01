Verstappen could take ’sabbatical’ as F1 frustration grows

Max Verstappen’s growing frustration with Formula 1 has triggered fresh speculation he could take a sabbatical in 2027 - potentially stepping away while still under contract with Red Bull.

British media reports suggest the team would prefer to retain the quadruple world champion long-term, even if that means allowing him time away from the sport.

The rumours come amid clear signs that Verstappen’s motivation is fading under the new 2026 regulations and Red Bull’s struggles.

"Every morning when I wake up, I tell myself that it’s going to be a good day," Verstappen said.

"I get excited about working with the team, and then I get in the car and start driving. My motivation at that moment is like a battery - it’s full at first, but it runs out very quickly."

Dutch journalist for De Telegraaf, Erik van Haren, who is close to Verstappen’s camp, admitted the situation is unprecedented.

"I have never seen Max Verstappen like this," he said.

For now, Verstappen is recharging away from Formula 1 at the Nurburgring, testing privately ahead of a planned NLS race and ultimately the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

But the problems may not be limited to the F1 car.

There are also signs of ongoing internal strain at Red Bull, with long-time mechanic Ole Schack - working on Verstappen’s side of the garage - reportedly leaving the team after a shift in the working atmosphere.

At the same time, Verstappen’s relationship with the new Red Bull leadership structure is under scrutiny, with reports he was summoned by team boss Laurent Mekies after the ejected-journalist incident at Suzuka.

Parent company figure Oliver Mintzlaff is said to be applying significant pressure amid the team’s downturn. "He knows only one management tool - pressure," a former employee reportedly said.

Former driver Giedo van der Garde believes Verstappen’s patience is wearing thin.

"I think Max is disappointed in his team and in his car," he said.

"To be very honest, I think Max is also going to look at another team, if Red Bull is not going to take those steps in the coming months."

Even on the other side of the garage, concerns about performance are clear.

"We have a good engine, everything is fine with it," said teammate Isack Hadjar. "The problem is the chassis - it’s just terrible."