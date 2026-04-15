Marko predicts Mercedes tension over Antonelli title push

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko expects rising tension at Mercedes amid championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s strong start to 2026.

"The title will likely be decided between the Mercedes drivers," Marko said on ORF.

"There will be tension within the team."

The Austrian said Antonelli’s early performances have been impressive, but warned the real test lies ahead.

"His situation is very encouraging. He was incredibly fast in the junior series, and it’s great to see a young driver making a name for himself," he said.

"The question is whether he can maintain that speed throughout the season."

Marko also pointed to the experience of teammate George Russell as a key factor in the intra-team battle.

"Russell is definitely the more experienced driver," he said.

"Last year, after racing moved to Europe, Antonelli suffered a major slump."