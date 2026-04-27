Alonso hints at Aston stay, urges patience with Honda

Fernando Alonso has hinted he could extend his Aston Martin stay beyond 2026, admitting it would be "very difficult" to walk away from Formula 1.

Speaking at the Historic Monaco GP, the 44-year-old made clear retirement is not yet on his mind even though his existing contract is set to expire.

"I love what I do. I love racing. I drove my first race when I was three years old, and I am 44 now, so I have been behind the wheel for 41 years of my life," Alonso said.

"So the moment I have to stop racing, it will be a very tough decision and difficult to accept."

"Time will tell. I’ll feel it. At the moment, I don’t feel like it’s come to that yet. I feel competitive, I feel motivated, I feel happy when I drive."

"So yes, hopefully this isn’t the last season."

However, he stopped short of confirming his plans.

"It’s hard to say," Alonso added. "I have to feel it myself, but for now I don’t think the time has come yet."

Aston Martin has endured a horror start to its new partnership with Honda.

But Alonso insisted patience is required.

"I know how hard Honda works. I know it’s tough for everyone. But we’re sticking together as a team and doing everything we can to make progress."

Alonso also played down the significance of finishing positions during the current rebuilding phase.

"This year, there are 22 of us. One will win, and the other 21 will have a tough season," he said.

"For me, finishing third, fifth, or 17th is almost insignificant anymore. Any position other than first feels equally challenging."

"We’re just at the beginning of our journey with the team. It wasn’t an ideal start, but this is the first year of collaboration between Aston Martin and Honda. We have to get through this, and I’m ready to help as much as I can."