Max mocks Norris as McLaren tighten media access

Championship tension bristled in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as McLaren quietly restricted both of its drivers from any non-mandatory media duties - a move interpreted by many as an attempt to shield Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from an increasingly conspiracy-filled paddock.

Norris, asked in the official FIA press conference whether losing the title on Sunday would change his life, insisted it would not.

But Max Verstappen couldn’t resist a jab when he met up with the Dutch media later on.

"It’s always better than not winning," he joked. Then, more pointedly: "If you’re sitting at home in twenty years, you’ll still have that trophy on your shelf. That’s still better than not having the trophy."

The contrast could not be starker - Norris nervy, Piastri irritated when asked about possible team orders - "I’ll wait to see what’s expected of me" - while Verstappen projects total freedom and zero pressure.

It reflects persistent chatter that McLaren’s attempt to present perfect equality between its drivers has backfired. Norris admitted it himself when recently asked why he expects boos if he wins the championship - because McLaren have "controlled" the situation as best as possible.

"It’s not what people want. People want chaos."

Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland that he suspects the team’s recent strategic collapses - Vegas, Qatar - could now follow them to Abu Dhabi.

"I can’t shake the feeling that the McLarens are getting in each other’s way and Max will become world champion. I don’t know why," he said.

Schumacher even warned of the nightmare scenario. "If McLaren doesn’t manage to finally issue clear team orders in the last race, preferably after qualifying, then I’m almost afraid that the two cars will somehow collide on the track and Max will still become world champion because both McLarens will retire."

Zak Brown earlier suggested he would rather see Verstappen win the title than a McLaren driver win it under accusations of favouritism.

Ex-driver Christian Danner thinks that stance is ludicrous.

"It can’t be that you rebuild the team for years, finally have a car that works, two drivers that are really good, and then you say ’Well, we’re not going to be drivers’ champion,’" he told motorsport-magazin.com.

Danner believes that when it matters, McLaren will impose team orders.

"If there is a situation that make a difference between one of the two becomes world champion or neither, then I have faith there’s a special clause to the Papaya Rules," he said.

He also hinted that McLaren’s infamous Qatar pit blunder may not have been purely accidental.

"Those two points make a relatively big difference," he argued. "Before that, purely theoretically, a third place was not enough for Norris if Max wins in Abu Dhabi."

Danner, however, dismissed any idea of Prost-Senna or Schumacher-Villeneuve-style sabotage.

"There will be no nasty tricks. Those times are over."

Carlos Sainz, a friend of Norris’, believes the Briton’s 12-point lead and track record at Yas Marina make him the natural favourite.

"I think it’s a Lando circuit," said the Spaniard. "Arriving here with a McLaren could help him close out the championship."

But Nico Hulkenberg warned that Verstappen cannot be discounted.

"Max is on such a good run, he hasn’t made a single mistake - pressure isn’t a problem for him. And he has nothing to lose, he can only gain."

The Sauber driver added with a grin that he’ll be watching the finale on the trackside megascreens.