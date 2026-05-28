Briatore sees new Colapinto after Alpine progress

Franco Colapinto says he is finally beginning to feel comfortable at Alpine.

The 22-year-old Argentine arrived at Alpine last year surrounded by major hype after his impressive substitute appearances for Williams in 2024 - performances that ultimately pushed both Logan Sargeant and Jack Doohan out of Formula 1.

But since securing the full-time Alpine seat, Colapinto has often struggled badly alongside experienced teammate Pierre Gasly.

That picture suddenly changed in Canada.

Fresh from a major roadshow appearance in Buenos Aires - where he also met football icon Lionel Messi - Colapinto produced one of his strongest weekends yet in Montreal.

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore even joked afterward: "Maybe I’ll have to send him to Buenos Aires every week."

Colapinto himself says both Alpine’s improving car and growing personal confidence are finally starting to combine.

"Since Miami, it’s been clear that the changes they made at the factory helped me a lot. Besides that, I’m more competitive," he told DAZN.

The Argentine admitted the early part of the season was complicated partly because many circuits were still unfamiliar to him. "Yes, I do feel that I relax a bit more," he explained.

"Knowing the circuits helps me in a sprint weekend to know what I have to do. The first part of the year had been difficult because I didn’t know the circuits, and that’s a disadvantage."

He also issued a warning to rivals, stating: "Now we’re going to be more assertive."

Colapinto said the biggest challenge initially was understanding why he lacked Gasly’s speed.

"With the car it’s very easy to know what’s not working," he said. "But when you don’t have confidence it’s a bit more difficult."

"Little by little we’re figuring out why I didn’t have Pierre’s speed."

The improving atmosphere inside Alpine is also helping morale after the team’s disastrous 2025 campaign left it rooted at the back of the field. "It’s going to be an intense year," Colapinto said.

"It’s a sight to see at the factory - everyone is very motivated. I’m very happy to give them something back with the points."

Gasly also publicly praised his younger teammate’s attitude and development.

"He’s a great guy," the Frenchman said. "I love his attitude. He’s very calm."

Gasly believes the pair are now helping push Alpine in the same technical direction. "I think we make a good team."

"We have similar feelings and we lead the team in the same direction. Obviously he has a little less experience, but he always comes with the right attitude."

Gasly also pointed to Colapinto’s strong weekend as an important breakthrough moment.

"He managed to have a great race in Miami," he said.

"It’s important to score points with both cars because it’s going to be a very long championship. At the end of the day, every point matters."