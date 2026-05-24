Verstappen renews F1 quit threat as 2027 rule revolt grows

Max Verstappen has again threatened to walk away from Formula 1 if the sport backs away from planned 2027 engine rule changes.

Just days after appearing reassured by FIA promises to reduce the electrical emphasis of the 2026 regulations, the Red Bull driver is now openly frustrated again amid reports some manufacturers are pushing back against the agreed-in-principle revisions.

"I can’t go on like this. No way," Verstappen said in Montreal.

"If it stays that way, it will be a long season next year, and I don’t want that."

The Dutchman stopped short of directly threatening retirement - but only just.

Asked if he could still leave Formula 1 if the changes are delayed or abandoned, Verstappen replied: "If it stays that way ... well, we’ll see," adding that F1 is currently "absolutely not enjoyable" for him.

Verstappen suggested it was political manoeuvring from some manufacturers that was threatening progress.

"Not all teams agreed," he said. "That’s how Formula 1 works."

The four-time world champion appeared to hint particularly at resistance from Ferrari, while suggesting Mercedes remains supportive of the proposed 2027 direction.

"If the FIA is strong and so is the FOM, they just have to do this," Verstappen insisted.

Meanwhile, Verstappen’s growing enthusiasm for GT racing is only adding to speculation about his long-term Formula 1 future.

Following his hugely popular Nurburgring 24hr appearance, some fans openly suggested his Nordschleife racing was more exciting than modern Formula 1 itself.

"Yes, I understand that," Verstappen admitted to De Telegraaf.

"There is plenty of action on the Nordschleife. It looks pure, the overtakes don’t feel artificial."

"It is brutal and unforgiving."

The Dutchman also criticised the modern Formula 1 calendar.

"In Formula 1 we drive on beautiful circuits, but also on lesser ones," he said.

Verstappen is now even considering adding the 24 Hours of Daytona to his schedule early next year.

"If I wanted to do that, I would have to adjust my entire training program," he said.

"I would also have to discuss it with my family. It’s an idea at the moment, but not yet concrete."

In Montreal, however, Verstappen is enduring a particularly frustrating weekend in the RB22. The Dutchman complained repeatedly about severe bouncing and poor straight-line performance, joking he needed "a new back" rather than a new car.

"You arrive slower at certain corners, because you slow down so much," Verstappen explained.

"This also changes your braking point."

Team boss Laurent Mekies admitted Red Bull had deliberately experimented with the setup despite the pain it caused. "Sorry Max, we know this was frustrating," Mekies said over team radio.

"But we have a lot to learn. It is painful, but this is necessary data."