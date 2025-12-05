Hamilton vows to push for Ferrari shake-up

Lewis Hamilton says he remains fully confident in his abilities despite a disastrous first season at Ferrari, insisting he will continue pushing the team to make structural changes - even if those suggestions have irritated management earlier in the year.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Hamilton said he "still believes in my abilities" and dismissed the growing retirement narrative. But he made clear that Ferrari cannot continue as it is.

When pressed on whether personnel changes must be made, Hamilton answered "yes" - and when asked if the team could simply carry on unchanged, he added: "Definitely not."

He expanded: "My surroundings in terms of personal personnel, team personnel, how you utilise people, whether people need to move into different positions to work better - all these different things need to be looked upon in my personal space so that we can optimise our teamwork."

Hamilton, 40, also admitted his own personal competitive struggle long pre-dates his arrival in Maranello - pointing to the 2022-2025 regulations that he openly dislikes.

"There’s not a single thing I’m going to miss about these cars. It’s as simple as that. I didn’t enjoy them," said the seven time world champion.

He contrasted his 2025 struggle with another poor year - 2009 with McLaren.

"2009 was also about how your team interpreted the rules," said Hamilton. "We got to the first test and we had no downforce at all. I learned a lot from that."

"Then the changes in 2014 were incredibly exciting. And 2017 was also great because the cars were bigger, wider. It was great.

"This current generation has probably been the worst, I would say. And I pray that the next one won’t be any worse."

But he is not convinced the 2026 rules will rescue the situation. Drivers have privately and even publicly complained about the early simulator feel of next year’s cars, and Hamilton echoed that caution.

"It’s very, very difficult to predict what it’s going to be like," said the Briton. "It feels so different and I’m not sure you’ll like it. But maybe I’ll be surprised and it’ll be fantastic. Maybe the overtaking will be incredible, easier. I don’t know.

"There will be less downforce, more torque. In the rain it will be even harder to drive than today."