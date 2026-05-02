Mekies says Lambiase to be McLaren boss as rumours intensify

Laurent Mekies has effectively confirmed that Gianpiero Lambiase is heading to McLaren to be future team principal - despite repeated efforts to downplay the move.

"Gianpiero has been given an incredible opportunity. He will become the team principal of McLaren. I can only wish him the best," the Red Bull boss said in Miami.

The admission contrasts with McLaren’s more cautious public stance on Lambiase’s signing, amid speculation the Briton could ultimately replace Andrea Stella - who has been linked with a return to Ferrari but has firmly denied it.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown reacted with a smile when asked about Mekies’ comments.

"He seems to know something I don’t!" Brown said.

"I have Andrea Stella, the best team principal in the entire pitlane, and I’m more than happy with his work."

"But my job is to acquire the best talent to strengthen the team - and that includes both those who manage the team from the pitwall and those who work at the factory in Woking."

"Andrea is doing a fantastic job, but Gianpiero is also a very talented specialist, and when the opportunity arose to strengthen our racing team, we had to take advantage of it."

For Max Verstappen, the departure of his long-time race engineer is being taken in stride.

"I’ll have to work with someone else, but I think times change, and with the offer he’s received, I’d be an idiot if I tried to keep him," he told Dutch media.

"It’s not always all about me. It’s also about his career and that he can take a step forward, so for me it was a no-brainer."

The Dutchman says he will simply need a new race engineer.

"Otherwise I can’t drive anymore," said Verstappen. "I will have to work with someone else."

"We are looking to the future and considering race engineers. I’m sure we’ll find solutions."

Mekies also played down fears the move could trigger Verstappen’s exit, even joking about it.

"Max wouldn’t be here anymore if he didn’t believe in it," he said, telling De Limburger newspaper he would "bet a bottle of wine" the quadruple world champion stays.

Still, the driver market continues to swirl, with Spanish DAZN commentator Antonio Lobato pointing to a Spaniard as an obvious replacement for Verstappen.

"They’ve always said they’d like to have him back," he said of Carlos Sainz and a potential return to Red Bull.