Thai police investigate bizarre Mika Salo Bangkok injury

Mika Salo says he does not believe he was deliberately attacked in Bangkok despite initially fearing he may have been stabbed.

The former Formula 1 driver suffered a deep leg wound requiring 28 stitches after feeling what he described as a "small bump" while crossing a road some days ago.

The incident quickly exploded across Finnish and international media, especially after doctors reportedly suggested the injury appeared to have been clearly caused by a sharp knife.

Thai media coverage then intensified further amid concerns about the country’s tourism image while Thailand continues pushing strongly for a future Formula 1 race.

Speaking to police and media this week, however, Salo tried to calm the situation down. "I did not feel like I had been attacked," he explained.

Salo now believes the injury may simply have been caused accidentally by contact with a motorcycle licence plate.

"He insists that he doesn’t believe it was an assault because he didn’t feel attacked and no property was stolen," Thai broadcaster PPTV reported.

Bangkok police are nevertheless reviewing CCTV footage and investigating several reports of similar injuries suffered by other locals and tourists around the same time.

According to Finnish media, hospital staff told police that multiple patients arrived with similar cuts that night.

Salo later clarified reports suggesting police had "taken him in" for questioning.

"The police called and asked if they could talk to me," he explained to Finnish outlet Uuno. "So I wasn’t taken anywhere."

The 59-year-old also praised the Thai authorities for their response.

"I have to praise the Thai police," Salo said. "They had security camera footage and more in no time."

"An injury to a tourist is a big deal for them here."

Despite the frightening incident, Salo insisted he still considers Thailand safe and plans to return again soon.