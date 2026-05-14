Piastri linked with Red Bull amid Verstappen rumours

Fresh rumours of a sensational driver-market shakeup are swirling through Formula 1, with reports now linking Oscar Piastri to Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen to McLaren.

According to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, with Verstappen now heading to the Nurburgring for his 24 hour GT3 adventure, the Dutchman’s future is once again becoming a major talking point despite his contract running through 2028.

Speculation been simmering ever since the Christian Horner affair at the start of 2024. The subsequent departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, together with the shock announcement of Gianpiero Lambiase’s planned move to McLaren, have only intensified questions about Red Bull’s long-term stability around Verstappen.

Correspondent Joel Lischka claims Verstappen’s contract contains a performance clause that could allow him to leave if he is not at least second in the championship by July 1.

Mercedes had long been viewed as the most likely destination, but McLaren is now emerging as another serious possibility, with insiders claiming talks have already begun.

"After narrowly missing out on the 2025 title and the questionable team decisions in his battle with Lando Norris, Piastri felt unfairly treated," Lischka wrote.

He added that Piastri’s manager, former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, still maintains strong connections inside Red Bull, with team boss Laurent Mekies reportedly able to imagine Piastri as Verstappen’s successor.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, cautioned against too much excitement about Piastri. "Norris, on a track that is difficult and slippery, put Piastri somewhat out of play, you have to say," Schumacher said after Miami.

"The whole weekend."