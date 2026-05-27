Montoya doubles down after Verstappen clash escalates

Juan Pablo Montoya has hit back again at Max Verstappen after their public war of words escalated during the Canadian GP weekend.

The latest clash began after Montoya suggested the quadruple world champion should face penalties - even race bans - for publicly criticising the sport over the controversial 2026 regulations.

The Dutchman fired back in Montreal, dismissing the Colombian’s comments sharply.

Now Montoya has responded again.

Asked by Martin Brundle on the Canadian GP grid about "upsetting the Verstappens", Montoya laughed: "Anything new there?"

Speaking later to talksport, the former Williams and McLaren driver, who works on Formula 1’s official broadcast team, insisted there is no genuine feud.

"No, no, there’s no drama," Montoya said.

"If there is drama... if you’re angry about this, you’re having more trouble in your life than you should have."

Montoya, now 50 and remembered for being one of the most exciting drivers in history, revealed he still speaks cordially with both Verstappen and his father Jos Verstappen.

"I have spoken to Max at races in the past and we can actually get along well," he explained.

"We don’t talk much to each other, but we say hello to each other and I also say hello to Jos. We’ve never had any problems and I think we don’t have any problems now either."

However, Montoya also doubled down on another controversial opinion - criticising Verstappen for racing a Mercedes GT3 car at the Nurburgring while still contracted to Red Bull and Ford.

"I think it was wrong for Max to drive in that Mercedes at the Nurburgring," he said.

"If Ford puts so much money into the sport at Red Bull, it’s just wrong to drive a Mercedes."

Montoya also insisted his original comments about Verstappen had been distorted and "completely taken out of context".

"I just said that drivers who give Formula 1 sh*t should get penalty points or a race suspension, as they do in other sports."

"If I work for you and talk bad about your company, you’re going to fire me too. That’s how it works."

According to Montoya, Verstappen only became involved after journalists specifically asked him to respond. And the Colombian admitted he would likely have reacted similarly in Verstappen’s position.

"If it had been the other way around, I would have said the same thing Max said," Montoya said.

Finally, Montoya also took aim at Brundle himself, reviving a long-running tension between the two former drivers.

"Martin Brundle never liked me and that feeling is mutual," he said.