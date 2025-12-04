Piastri ’the real danger’ for Norris in finale

Lando Norris has been warned that his biggest threat in Sunday’s title decider may not be Max Verstappen - but Oscar Piastri, amid what insiders describe as a season’s worth of simmering frustration in the Australian’s camp.

Former Minardi test driver and Sky Italia figure Matteo Bobbi said tensions between Piastri, his manager Mark Webber and McLaren have reached the point where the 24-year-old will not be doing his teammate any favours.

"Norris’ biggest rival in Abu Dhabi is Piastri. Oscar lost the World Championship in Qatar and will do everything to prevent his teammate from winning it," he said.

"If he gets the chance to trip him up, he will."

Piastri enters the finale with nothing to protect.

"Piastri has to go all-in. He has the least to lose. His goal has to be pole position, and hope Norris messes up qualifying. Otherwise, there could be team orders even before the race starts."

IndyCar champion Alex Palou, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, also criticised McLaren’s much-mocked ’Papaya Rules’ system of fairness-based guidelines.

"They wanted to be the friendly team, and in trying to do that, they achieved the opposite, making everyone see that one driver is favoured," he said.

"I don’t think there’s real favouritism, but the Papaya Rules haven’t worked for them," he said.

Palou was stunned McLaren have nearly thrown away the championship despite having the best car. Asked whether he could have won the title in the MCL39, he replied: "I think so."

And Verstappen? "Ah, for sure! He would have won this World Championship weeks earlier. Max is the only one who would have won two months ago."

Palou - who famously fell out with McLaren and Zak Brown - was also asked what kind of "piranha" the McLaren CEO is in the paddock. "A big one," he shot back.

Bernie Ecclestone told the Daily Mail that he still sees Verstappen taking the title against the odds.

"Lando is a really good driver, but he’s over-confident, he’s cocky, he gets nervous at crunch moments. Max stands alone," he said.

"You can never bet against Max. He is one-off, and he has nothing to lose."

Norris, presumably feeling the weight of expectation, has skipped his usual pre-race briefing with British media in Abu Dhabi.

Jean Alesi added his own opinion, telling Corriere della Sera: "Regardless of how it ends, special mention for Max Verstappen. He carries the team, he’s in perfect harmony with his teammates. Bravo."

Another F1 legend, Mario Andretti, believes the title favourite remains the man on top of the standings - but not by much.

"Lando is in the best possible position," he said. "He’s definitely the favourite," he told Marca.

"But never count Max out. He brings a lot of excitement to the races."