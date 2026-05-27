Raikkonen finally speaks about ’the other Kimi’

Kimi Raikkonen has publicly commented for the first time on Formula 1’s newest sensation - championship leader Andrea ’Kimi’ Antonelli.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver now leads the 2026 world championship by 43 points after four consecutive victories.

And while Antonelli’s family insists his ’Kimi’ nickname was not inspired by the 2007 Ferrari world champion, few in Formula 1 fully believe it.

Now the original Kimi has weighed in himself.

"Naturally, I follow Antonelli’s exploits with great sympathy," Raikkonen told veteran Italian journalist Leo Turrini in his Quotidiano Nazionale column.

"It amuses me that he shares my name, even though I think I’ve realised it’s a trivial coincidence."

"He’s certainly really good."

The famously private Finn rarely gives interviews since retiring from Formula 1 at the end of 2021.

Now 46, and spending much of his time supporting his son Robin’s flowering karting career, he remains Ferrari’s last world champion.

Now an Italian ’Kimi’ may be preparing to rewrite history, as no Italian driver has won the championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

"Maybe being called Kimi will help change the course of things," Turrini joked.

Raikkonen clearly believes Antonelli is the real deal.

"Obviously, in Formula 1, you don’t win four consecutive grands prix unless you have special talent," he said.

"Antonelli’s numbers are a feat. Having the right car is crucial, but it’s always been like that, in every era."

When asked directly whether Antonelli can win the 2026 title, Raikkonen did not hesitate.

"Yes. And he believes it. You can see it in the way he approaches the races, in the spirit he puts into it."

The Finn also praised Antonelli’s mentality and maturity under pressure.

"Antonelli won’t lose focus," Raikkonen predicted. "He’s showing maturity."

"But he’ll have to avoid imitating the Piastri of 2025. At one point, he seemed to have the title in the bag, but he couldn’t handle the pressure."

"Antonelli won’t fall into the same trap."

Despite Antonelli’s form, Raikkonen still sees Max Verstappen as Formula 1’s strongest driver overall. "Verstappen!" he said immediately when asked to name the sport’s current standout.

"Max is a phenomenon. I saw him arrive in Formula 1 during my second stint at Ferrari. He won his first race in Spain right in front of me."

"That’s when I realised a star was born."

Raikkonen also reflected on Ferrari’s long title drought. "When I left Ferrari at the end of 2018, I hoped the team would quickly find my successor in the championship’s hall of fame," he said.

"It hasn’t happened yet, but from afar, I see encouraging signs."

Away from F1, Raikkonen now lives quietly near Lake Garda in Italy while travelling Europe with his wife to support the karting career of 11-year-old Robin.

"Time will tell if his passion can turn into a career," Raikkonen said. "I certainly don’t put pressure on him."