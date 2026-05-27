Bearman calm over Ferrari future as Hamilton stays

Oliver Bearman says he is in no rush to resolve his Formula 1 future despite growing interest around the 21-year-old amid the sport’s bubbling 2027 driver market.

The highly rated Haas driver has emerged as one of the standout performers of the past couple of seasons, now consistently outperforming experienced teammate Esteban Ocon and increasingly attracting attention from larger teams.

Many paddock insiders had assumed Ferrari could eventually bring its junior driver into its works lineup for 2027. But that picture became more complicated when Lewis Hamilton insisted in Montreal not only that he will remain at Ferrari in 2027, but potentially even beyond.

Meanwhile Charles Leclerc continues to retain enormous support inside Ferrari despite a difficult recent run of form.

At the same time, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has already admitted the team is actively considering its 2027 lineup.

So when asked by Press Association whether he needs clarity about Ferrari’s plans, Bearman stayed notably relaxed. "There’s no dates that I need to be doing X," he said.

"I don’t really care about that. I want to continue to become the best version of myself, give this team the best chance to fight and continue to enjoy it."

Bearman made clear, however, that Ferrari remains his ultimate ambition. "For me of course I’m contracted to Ferrari," he explained.

"They’ve put trust in me since the very beginning, so it’s natural that my ultimate target is to be with them."

"At the moment the goal is to continue building with Haas. I’m super happy with the trajectory that we’re on."

"So no timeline, no problems."

Bearman acknowledged the end of 2026 could trigger major movement throughout the grid.

"A lot of people are having their contracts ending," he noted. "I think everyone wanted to see how the pecking order was in 2026 and that will then determine what 2027 looks like."

"For me it’s not my job. I drive the car. There’s people taking care of that for me."

The Briton appears increasingly confident he is ready for a top opportunity whenever it arrives. "I feel like I’m ready whenever anything happens," Bearman said.

"That’s what matters."

He also believes his consistency has improved significantly compared to his earlier Formula 1 appearances, which included several crashes and penalty-point scares. "I would say it’s been a big step from 12 months ago," he said.

"I’m definitely improving in terms of consistency."

Bearman’s rise has become especially striking alongside Ocon, whose future at Haas now appears increasingly uncertain after repeated rumours about internal team tensions.

Despite the growing speculation around his own future, Bearman insists he is deliberately avoiding distraction.

"It’s not going to improve my performance by losing focus on these rumours and things," he said. "My main goal is to do the best that I can and that puts me in the best position for the future."