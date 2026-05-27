McLaren could build own F1 engine under V8 revival plan

McLaren could eventually follow Red Bull into becoming a full Formula 1 engine manufacturer - but only if the sport returns to simpler V8-style power units.

That possibility emerged after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem publicly made the suggestion when discussing the governing body’s proposed future regulations for 2030 or 2031.

The FIA is pushing strongly for a move away from the current ultra-complex hybrid systems toward lighter, louder and less electrically dependent V8 engines.

"I believe when we introduce it, even McLaren will do their own engine," Ben Sulayem told Sports Business Journal.

"They are buying engines now because it is a complicated unit."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown did not dismiss the idea.

"I think if you got an engine formula that was financially viable, then yeah, we would consider it," Brown confirmed.

"If something is presented to us that financially makes sense, then we’ll have a look at it."

McLaren currently uses customer engines from Mercedes and remains contracted through 2030. However, the relationship has shown signs of strain since Formula 1 introduced its radically more electric 2026 power units.

Earlier this season, McLaren admitted frustration over how difficult it can be for customer teams to fully understand and optimise the hugely complicated hybrid systems without complete manufacturer access.

The comments also arrive amid an increasingly political fight over Formula 1’s future engine direction.

"The racing is great," Brown insisted, referring to the highly controversial start of the new engine era in 2026.

"If you didn’t hear the drivers and were just watching on TV, the TV product is great. There’s passing, passes for the lead, different leaders."

Brown believes the controversy is partly amplified simply because it is Formula 1.

"Everything in Formula 1 has a magnifying glass of 1,000 on it," he said.

Still, he acknowledged the battery-heavy regulations may have gone too far.

"I think it’s to an extreme that the majority of the drivers don’t enjoy it," Brown admitted. "It’s still racing."

"We’ll maybe not get it to a perfect place, but there’s always been rule management, tyre management and now battery management."