Confident Hadjar declares he’s ’here for the long haul’

Isack Hadjar says he has no doubts about surviving Formula 1’s most brutal teammate challenge alongside Max Verstappen.

The 21-year-old French-Algerian has emerged as one of the revelations of 2026 after avoiding the fate suffered by a long list of Verstappen’s former teammates, many of whom were rapidly crushed by the pressure at Red Bull Racing.

Speaking in French to Le Journal de Montreal, Hadjar admitted he still sometimes struggles to believe how quickly his career has progressed.

"There are times when I have to pinch myself because I realise how complicated it was to get to Formula 1," he said.

"I think to myself: damn, what we’ve done is really amazing!"

Despite his outward confidence, Hadjar admitted he constantly questions himself internally. "That might be the impression I give, but I’m always questioning myself," he said.

"I sometimes have doubts. I’m human."

"Of course, I put on a poker face with people. You shouldn’t show your emotions."

Several of Verstappen’s previous teammates, including Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon and Sergio Perez, struggled badly alongside Verstappen.

But Hadjar believes the environment has evolved.

"Times have changed," he said. "The team has a new philosophy."

"There are new people, new regulations. In the end, it’s working out well."

The youngster also credited new Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies for helping stabilise his transition after replacing Christian Horner.

Still, Hadjar says he remains realistic about the challenge of facing Verstappen directly. "I wasn’t catapulted here by chance," he insisted.

"Of course, having Max Verstappen as my teammate is something. You have to stay humble. You learn from him."

But the Frenchman finished with a clear warning to anyone expecting another Red Bull collapse. "I’m here for the long haul," Hadjar declared.

"I have no doubt about it."