Verstappen slams Montoya amid Wolff-Jos meeting

Max Verstappen has angrily hit back at Juan Pablo Montoya amid a wild weekend of Formula 1 silly season speculation in Montreal.

Montoya, an increasingly outspoken pundit, recently suggested Verstappen should be banned for repeatedly criticising Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations.

But Verstappen told De Telegraaf he has no patience for the former Williams and McLaren driver.

"I don’t know what his problem is," Verstappen said. "I also have very little patience with someone like that who talks so much nonsense."

"I just don’t understand why types like that get paid by Formula One Management.

"Surely you don’t want someone like that in the paddock who spouts so much rubbish."

Verstappen accused Montoya of simply trying to remain relevant.

"I think it’s a case of ’I say something different from everyone else, so I remain relevant,’" he said.

"It doesn’t bother me that much. It’s his problem."

The Dutchman also made clear he quickly cuts people off once trust disappears.

"When I’m done with someone, I’m really done with them," Verstappen explained. "If someone is just sitting there babbling nonsense and has negative motives, I’m done with them quickly."

Although Verstappen previously hinted he could walk away from Formula 1 if the regulations continued heading in the wrong direction, the recent decision to move back toward more combustion-engine power from 2027 appears to have eased some concerns.

"That it will be better next year helps me come to terms with it a bit more now," he admitted.

Still, Verstappen insisted he never seriously considered taking a temporary break. "No, not a sabbatical," he said.

"I’m not that kind of person. If I stop, I stop completely."

For now, Verstappen says he remains relaxed about his future.

"Ideally, I’d like to stay associated with Red Bull for the rest of my life," he said.

"But making that decision doesn’t have to happen today or tomorrow."

The comments came at around the same time as Verstappen’s father Jos was spotted in an unusually public discussion with Toto Wolff outside the Mercedes paddock area in Montreal.

The timing - immediately before Kimi Antonelli’s media session - triggered immediate speculation throughout the paddock.

However, Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies played down suggestions of mind games or negotiations. "It’s completely natural that they can have a conversation with Toto," the Frenchman said.

"Max was racing in a Mercedes last week, a GT3."

Mekies also dismissed suggestions Verstappen could follow former race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to McLaren.

"Max is telling us he’s happy at Red Bull," he insisted.

"He is at the heart of the project."

Meanwhile, another bizarre paddock incident briefly reignited rumours surrounding former Red Bull sporting director and recently-departed Audi chief Jonathan Wheatley.

Canadian GP organisers accidentally placed Wheatley’s name on Aston Martin parking signage at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - despite Wheatley not even attending the event.

"We are aware of the printing error that occurred yesterday," organisers said. "The problem has been resolved immediately."