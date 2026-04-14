Lambiase had Aston option as Verstappen future debated

Christijan Albers has revealed that Aston Martin was among several teams chasing Gianpiero Lambiase, underlining just how sought-after Max Verstappen’s race engineer has become.

"Of course I called him," former driver Albers, who worked with the Briton earlier in his career, told De Telegraaf.

"Of course I wanted to know how or what and of course there was more going on. A month or two ago we heard the rumours about Aston Martin."

According to Albers and fellow Dutchman and journalist Erik van Haren, Lambiase had multiple high-level options on the table - including a potential team principal role at Aston Martin, as well as interest from Williams.

"For him, this is the best opportunity," Albers said, referring to Lambiase’s future move to McLaren.

"He also has to manage his own career. It is not only about the Formula 1 drivers but also about careers of team bosses, engineers, mechanics and, for example, this man.

"You always have to stay awake and see where the better options are for yourself. Everyone in Formula 1 has that drive, whether you’re a driver or a mechanic."

Albers believes Lambiase ultimately made the right call in choosing McLaren.

"They all want to grow. It’s just very simple. He got a chance. Since the rumours about Aston Martin, there has been quite a bit of rumbling. Other teams have also contacted him."

He added that even Verstappen’s camp would have supported the decision.

"You can stick and be loyal to a driver," said Albers. "He is also very loyal to Max and I am sure they have also had consultations, but if such an opportunity passes by, then Max Verstappen and the people around him also give the advice to tackle such a great opportunity with both hands. He did that."

Albers also pointed out that Red Bull may not have been able to offer the same long-term pathway.

"I think he can grow into a team boss. There’s no such possibility at Red Bull, so you don’t have to think long.

"He’s really grown up at Red Bull, but you always keep looking back if you don’t seize those opportunities. I think he made a super good choice."

The move has inevitably reignited speculation about Verstappen’s own future, with Ralf Schumacher suggesting it could signal the Dutch driver’s eventual exit.

But that view has been dismissed firmly by Verstappen’s father.

"Ralf talks a lot of bullsh*t," Jos Verstappen wrote on social media.

Speaking separately to RaceXpress, he added: "We’ve known for a while that he (Lambiase) was going to leave.

"This is a great opportunity for him. We understand that and have told him ’You have to do this, seize this opportunity!’ The ball is now in the court of technical management under Laurent Mekies - he has to find a replacement for GP."

And despite past suggestions that Lambiase’s exit could trigger a chain reaction, Jos is not convinced.

"That was years ago, and things have changed, especially after four world championship titles," said Verstappen senior, referring to Max’s earlier claim that if Lambiase leaves Red Bull, so would he.

"They’ve already achieved so much together. It’s up to Max to decide, but I think he’ll continue."