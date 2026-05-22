Red Bull hires long-time Ferrari insider Rosato

Red Bull Racing has quietly strengthened its off-track structure by hiring longtime Ferrari insider Gino Rosato as a consultant.

The move comes amid significant recent upheaval at Red Bull following a series of high-profile departures over the past two seasons, including Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and - for the future - Max Verstappen’s famous race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

According to De Telegraaf journalist Erik van Haren, 54-year-old Canadian Rosato - who had a close relationship with the great Michael Schumacher - has already started work and will attend selected grands prix this season.

Rosato is understood to have a strong personal relationship with both Jos and Max Verstappen.

A highly respected paddock figure, Rosato spent almost three decades at Ferrari between the mid-1990s and 2023, working under team bosses including Jean Todt, Stefano Domenicali and Mattia Binotto.

Rosato briefly left Formula 1 to become vice president at Lotus before later returning to Ferrari.

He is also known to have a particularly close relationship with 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, serving as godfather to his son Robin.