Krack hints at Canada upgrades despite Alonso’s outlook

Aston Martin is sending mixed messages about its recovery plan after Miami.

While Fernando Alonso insisted there would be no real performance upgrades until races "12 or 14", team chief operating officer Mike Krack is now promising changes as early as the next grand prix in Canada.

"We’re really looking forward to going to Canada," Krack told Marca.

"Obviously, it’s an important race for us, an important race for the team, but it’s also an important race for our partnership," he added, referring to Honda.

"So we’ll be going with upgrades and we’ll try to do better than before."

The comments appear to contradict the more pessimistic tone from Alonso and Lance Stroll, who both suggested major aerodynamic developments would not arrive until after the summer break.

Marca speculated that the Canada changes could therefore involve reliability, drivability or power unit refinements rather than a major aero package.

Krack argued that Aston Martin has already made substantial progress since its disastrous pre-season.

"As we have seen in recent weeks and months, the way in which we have progressed, especially in reliability, in the reduction of vibrations and in the improvement of handling, has been remarkable," he said.

"I think that, to date, we have already seen quite substantial improvements."

He also defended the speed of the team’s response to early-season problems.

"We had many problems at the start of the season, extraordinary problems," Krack admitted.

"However, I consider the speed with which they were resolved to be truly remarkable."

Still, he acknowledged the scale of the remaining deficit.

"We must also recognise that there is a significant gap to close," he said.

Krack suggested Aston Martin’s current focus is not purely aerodynamic development but understanding and refining the package it already has.

"I think it’s crucial to be very clear about the strategy and the plan," he explained.

"Our job here on the circuit is to make the most of what we have available. We have a lot to learn from the information we’ve gathered. And it’s crucial to keep the whole team motivated to continue working on it and then wait for the next phase."