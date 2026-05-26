Alonso’s hidden inflatable seat system revealed

Fernando Alonso has been racing with a hidden inflatable lumbar support system inside his Aston Martin cockpit - and it may have failed during the Canadian GP weekend.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca revealed fresh technical details about Alonso’s unusual seat setup after the two-time world champion retired in Montreal complaining of severe discomfort and the need to "stop the pain".

The 44-year-old Spaniard has battled back issues for several seasons. According to Marca, Alonso’s Aston Martin seat includes custom inflatable lumbar support cushions activated through air valves and tubing.

Mechanics are regularly seen adjusting the system before sessions.

The report says the cushions operate similarly to a blood pressure cuff, inflating until Alonso reaches the desired firmness and spinal support. "You can see his mechanic with two actuators and two air tubes," Marca explained.

"So it is very likely that there are two of them and that they go on both sides of the back."

The system exists to help protect Alonso’s spine from the brutal impacts and vibrations generated by modern Formula 1 cars - especially on bumpy circuits.

After retiring in Canada, Alonso admitted he had been struggling badly with the seat position throughout the weekend. "I feel increasingly uncomfortable with each lap," he said.

"The position doesn’t feel right. We were out of the points, quite far from the points, and with no threat of rain ahead."

"So we decided to stop the pain."

Marca suggested the issue may have been linked either to a leak in the inflatable support system or damage sustained during Alonso’s SQ1 wall contact on Friday.

"Yes, we tried to tweak some things, but it didn’t work," Alonso admitted.

Meanwhile Aston Martin and Honda are at least beginning to show small signs of progress after a disastrous start to 2026.

Alonso says Monaco could suit the package slightly better.

"The engine will be a little less important," he said. "So perhaps there’s a bit more hope."

But he also warned there is no miracle solution coming immediately.

"The fundamental problem of a three-second lack of pace will only be solved with more engine power and the aerodynamic package in the second half of the year."

Honda engineer Shintaro Orihara also confirmed upgrades are already in development. "We know where we need to improve," he said. "Combustion needs improvement. We know how."

"We have ideas to improve combustion performance, and there are positive signs in the data."

Orihara added that reliability and friction reduction remain major targets.

"We’re not talking about the end of the season," he insisted. "We’ll see some progress before then, sometime during the summer break."