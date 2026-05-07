Illness sidelines Newey amid Aston-Honda crisis

Adrian Newey was reportedly hospitalised with illness during Aston Martin’s troubled start to the 2026 season and has recently been working from home.

The Daily Mail’s Jonathan McEvoy revealed the apparent reason behind Newey’s absence from recent grands prix, including Miami, where Aston Martin at least managed to get both cars to the finish for the first time this season.

According to the report, Newey’s condition became serious enough to require hospital treatment. The Daily Mail added that the design legend has spent recent weeks working remotely as he recovers.

Aston Martin declined to discuss specifics.

"We do not comment on personal matters related to any member of our team," the Silverstone-based outfit said.

"Adrian is working and was on campus last week."

The timing is awkward for Aston Martin, which is enduring a disastrous first season under the new regulations amid major Honda-related vibration and drivability problems.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that the crisis threatened relations with Honda early in the season, particularly after tensions following Melbourne.

However, the report said the successful reduction of vibrations introduced in Miami was viewed internally as a major joint effort between Aston Martin and Honda engineers.

"They originate in the engine, but are reproduced in the chassis," Honda track boss Shintaro Orihara explained when asked about the vibrations.

According to AS, Aston Martin and Honda were forced to redesign steering components to reduce the extreme stress being transferred into the drivers’ hands.

That problem had become one of the defining features of Aston Martin’s miserable start to 2026, with Fernando Alonso repeatedly complaining about painful vibrations through the steering wheel.

Although Miami brought improved reliability, performance remains poor.

AS added that Honda engineers are now focusing on a significant engine step later this season - potentially linked to the FIA’s looming ADUO concessions system.

"We already have some ideas," Orihara said.