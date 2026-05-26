Domenicali backs V8 return ’1000pc’ as F1 civil war deepens

Lewis Hamilton has reinforced the growing rebellion against Formula 1’s controversial 2026 engine regulations as the political fight over future rule changes intensifies.

The debate exploded again in Montreal after reports that some manufacturers - particularly Ferrari and Audi - are resisting plans to move from the current extreme electrical emphasis toward a more combustion-heavy 60-40 split from 2027.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen used the new dispute to renew his threats to quit Formula 1 entirely if meaningful changes are not made.

Now Hamilton, despite finishing P2 on Sunday, renewed his own criticism of the current direction of the sport. "It doesn’t feel what motorsport should be," the seven-time world champion said.

"The engine should be ringing its neck off right to the end of the straight and just pulling and pulling. That’s what they used to do in the V8 times or the V10 times."

Lance Stroll was even more blunt.

"If it were up to me, there wouldn’t be any battery at all," the Aston Martin-Honda driver said.

"The drivers are the ones who drive, but the manufacturers are the ones who set the rules."

Carlos Sainz, a GPDA director, suggested even the proposed 60-40 compromise may still not go far enough.

"The electric component should be a supplement, not something we’re dependent on, as it is now," the Williams driver said.

"A 60:40 ratio for drivers is still not enough. But it could be enough to keep racing until real racing and real engines return in 2030."

McLaren and Red Bull remain strongly supportive of rapid change. McLaren boss Andrea Stella warned teams must think beyond their own competitive advantages.

"This is a shared interest that must prevail over private interests," Stella said. "Because if we don’t have a good sport, if we don’t preserve the business values of Formula 1, everyone will lose."

Publicly, Mercedes insists it is open to compromise.

But after another dominant weekend in Canada, many paddock insiders believe Mercedes would obviously prefer the regulations remain largely unchanged.

The strongest defence of the new rules on Sunday came from George Russell - despite his own championship hopes suffering a major blow after retiring from the lead on Sunday.

Russell pointed to his fierce on-track battle with teammate Kimi Antonelli as proof the regulations are working. "I haven’t had a fight like this for years," Russell said.

"I haven’t seen a fight like this since Lewis and Nico in 2014. These new cars make that possible. These engines make that possible."

Without naming Verstappen directly, Russell also questioned why some drivers want major changes so quickly.

"I don’t know why anyone would want to change the rules," he said. "We had great fights in Melbourne. We had great fights in China."

"And this weekend Kimi and I had another great fight."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has meanwhile confirmed that Liberty Media supports not only the 2027 adjustments, but also a potential return to naturally aspirated V8 engines by 2030 or 2031.

"I’m 1000 percent in favour of the V8," Domenicali told L’Equipe, describing lighter cars and simpler engines as "the pure essence of motor racing".

F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi also backed a future return to louder engines, while cautioning against excessive negativity.

"Formula 1 is always Formula 1," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There are things that can still be improved, but that’s normal with such a major technical change."

But asked what he misses most from earlier eras, the Brazilian answered immediately: "Aspirated engines. That fantastic sound is somewhat missing."