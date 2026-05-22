Alonso uncertain about 2027 amid Aston-Honda struggle

Fernando Alonso admits he still has not decided whether he will continue in Formula 1 beyond this season.

The almost 45-year-old’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of 2026 amid a nightmare campaign for the team and its new Honda partnership.

Recent speculation about Alonso’s future intensified after Ralf Schumacher suggested both Alonso and Lewis Hamilton should now retire.

Speaking to DAZN in Montreal, Alonso admitted the current situation is making any long-term decision difficult.

"Honestly, I haven’t thought about it for a minute," he said.

"We still have this difficult situation at the start of the championship and we have to resolve it. We hope to do so for the second half of the season."

"Perhaps that will open my mind a bit more and help me really feel if I want to do another year. Right now it’s difficult to make a decision with my performance as it is."

Aston Martin arrives in Canada still searching for major progress after an increasingly troubled first part of 2026, with drivability, gearbox behaviour, energy management and - most notably - vibration all proving problematic.

Alonso admitted there are no significant performance upgrades arriving in Montreal.

"We don’t have any performance upgrades, so we can focus on handling," he said.

"There are different philosophies coming in the next few months, both in terms of engine and aerodynamics."

"But I expect performances similar to the first few races," Alonso said when asked about the Canadian GP.

Top team official Mike Krack acknowledged Aston Martin’s frustrations are becoming difficult to manage - especially for the drivers.

"You ask them the same questions Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Krack told reporters.

"For them, it’s difficult to keep repeating themselves and giving you the same answers. We have to protect them from that because the frustration builds up."

Krack confirmed only minor, largely invisible changes have been introduced for Canada, with larger aerodynamic upgrades delayed until later in the season.

"We’ll need to make giant leaps forward," he admitted. "And we know that in Formula 1 it’s difficult to progress mid-season."

"We need to stay motivated by improving a little bit at each race."

Meanwhile, lead Honda engineer Shintaro Orihara said the Japanese manufacturer is still battling both performance and reliability problems.

"In Miami, we took an important step in battery reliability," Orihara explained. "Now we’re focusing on improving energy management and drivability."

"We need to improve our combustion engine and reduce friction to improve our performance this year."

Krack also referred to Adrian Newey’s ongoing leadership, amid recent rumours about illness and potential management changes. "I leave these decisions in the hands of Adrian and those responsible for the technical development strategy," he said.