F1 must fix ’imperfect’ rules as engines make comeback

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says Formula 1 must urgently what he calls the "imperfect" 2026 regulations - as the sport begins shifting back toward traditional engine thinking.

Speaking to ORF amid ongoing April crisis talks, Marko said the current rules were conceived under very different assumptions about the future of mobility.

"Some points were missed when the regulations were developed, but we must not forget that the regulations were adopted in the years when there was an opinion that electric vehicles were the only option," he said.

"However, the situation has changed significantly since then - internal combustion engines have made a comeback thanks to new fuels that emit no CO2, making them environmentally friendly."

While the longer-term direction may now be evolving, Marko insists the immediate priority is to repair the current formula.

"Now all attention must be focused on eliminating, I would say, the shortcomings of these imperfect regulations," he said.

"In theory, it sounds great to have a 50-50 power split between the electric powertrain and the internal combustion engine. But in practice, this approach doesn’t work, since the battery needs to be charged, and there aren’t enough charging zones on the tracks."

He also pointed to safety concerns following recent incidents.

"The speed difference between them reached 50kph," said the Austrian. "It felt like the car was standing still - situations like that should be avoided."

Marko added that the emphasis on energy management is fundamentally at odds with Formula 1’s DNA.

"I think Lewis Hamilton is right when he says that the one who manages energy better will gain an advantage. But that approach is far removed from Formula 1, which is all about the fastest driver in the best or fastest car winning.

"In Formula 1, it shouldn’t all come down to the engineers who have fine-tuned the software better than the others.

"It shouldn’t be like this - overtaking occurs because one driver has a charged battery and the other one has a flat one. Those aren’t real overtakes, they’re just passing. That’s not how it should be."

However, not everyone shares the same level of concern.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg told Bloomberg he can understand why the spectacle looks unusual - but is willing to reserve judgment.

"I can understand that this looks strange to many viewers watching on their screens. From their perspective, a driver should be going full throttle at that point. After all, these are supposed to be the fastest racing cars in the world," he said.

"As far as I’m concerned, I’m rather relaxed about it - as long as we see great duels between the drivers. That’s what’s crucial for me."