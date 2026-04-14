F1 source pours cold water on India 2027 return claim

A Formula 1 source has dismissed claims that the sport will return to India as early as 2027, despite fresh optimism from government officials.

Earlier this week, India’s sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared: "There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. This will happen 100 percent.

"The first race will be held at the Buddh International Circuit."

He added that tax reforms and government support would help make a comeback viable.

But a source close to Formula 1 has now firmly contradicted that timeline.

"Although India is a very valuable market for the continued growth of Formula 1, with an incredibly passionate fanbase, we will not be racing there in 2027," the source is quoted as saying by F1 media outlets.

"Interest in hosting Formula 1 races has never been higher, and the number of places on the calendar is limited."

India hosted grand prixs between 2011 and 2013 at the Buddh circuit, before a combination of tax disputes and financial difficulties forced its exit.

While the country has since re-emerged as a potential long-term target - with MotoGP also briefly returning in 2023 - Formula 1 appears to be taking a more cautious approach to any comeback.

The speculation comes as Alpine driver Pierre Gasly recently suggested to Canal Plus that the calendar is likely to swell to 25 grands prix from 2027.