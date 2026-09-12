Alonso future saga now worries FIA

Fernando Alonso’s uncertain Formula 1 future is becoming a wider concern for the sport, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem now openly trying to convince the Spaniard to stay while Aston Martin quietly prepares for every possibility.

Speaking at the New Economy Forum in Madrid, Ben Sulayem revealed he had already met Lawrence Stroll and intended to speak directly with Alonso.

"We absolutely cannot allow Fernando Alonso, a great champion, to leave simply because of the circumstances," he said.

Ben Sulayem even suggested the FIA remains willing to explore ways of improving the competitive situation.

"I saw him recently very upset and said: ’Fernando, I understand. It’s simply unacceptable that you come to your home country as a two-time champion and end up last.’" he said.

"At the beginning of May, we had already taken some steps within the regulations to help the team improve the engine situation."

"We’re here to provide support."

Alonso, however, says his decision is broader than simply waiting for Aston Martin and Honda to improve.

"I still have to think about it and talk about it," he told Mediaset at the Madring.

"I have some meetings and dinners with the team this weekend, and next week we’ll see what happens."

He admitted Aston Martin’s poor start to the new regulations has heavily influenced his thinking.

"The biggest problem was getting off to a bad start," said the 45-year-old.

"When you start with a new set of regulations and you’re so far behind, it’s very difficult to recover and catch up. I expected much more from 2026."

And promises of a major 2027 improvement will not automatically convince him.

"I wouldn’t believe them because after twenty-something years in Formula 1, the promises of August and September..." he smiled.

"I think it’s more a question of feeling, of the travel, of other sports projects that I also have in mind that I want to do and see what happens."

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack continues to insist the team wants Alonso to stay, but stopped short of denying contingency plans now exist.

"I will not give you any names, and I will also not speak about any Plan B," he said on Friday.

"We very much hope that Fernando will continue. He’s very important for our team. He’s very important for Formula 1."