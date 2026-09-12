Ben Sulayem says Spain can sustain two F1 races

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says Spain can comfortably support two Formula 1 races, despite Madrid now holding a long-term place on the calendar and Barcelona moving to an alternating arrangement.

Madrid is contracted annually through 2035, while Barcelona-Catalunya will return in 2028, 2030 and 2032 under its new rotation agreement.

But Ben Sulayem, speaking in Madrid in comments carried by EFE, sees no reason the two Spanish events cannot coexist.

"In Spain, two is fine," he said.

"There used to be two in Italy, two in Germany. There are three in the United States. "So that’s what’s needed, what makes sense logistically."

His position comes after Stefano Domenicali indicated only days ago that Barcelona remains interested in returning to an annual slot rather than staying permanently on rotation.

Ben Sulayem nevertheless warned that the overall F1 calendar should not keep expanding indefinitely.

He said 24 races is about right, with 25 effectively the maximum because of the strain on drivers, teams and personnel.

"The worst thing is exhaustion, and safety depends on it," said the FIA president.

He also praised Spain’s wider motorsport strength.

"Spain is a hub in the world," said Ben Sulayem.

"Constructors, drivers, passion, competition, racing... Everything comes together here."

And he wants Madring to become more than a once-a-year F1 venue.

"We don’t want a circuit that’s only here for a week," he said. "We want a permanent one, one that leaves a mark."

Ben Sulayem also briefly revisited Carlos Sainz Sr’s abandoned FIA presidential ambitions, saying the rally legend would have needed more preparation for the role.

"If he wants to reach the FIA, he has to study," he said.

"It took me twelve years of campaigning, twelve years of work."