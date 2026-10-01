Honda keeps developing 2026 engine after Spec 2

Honda says development of its troubled 2026 power unit is continuing beyond the recently introduced Spec 2 package, with further gains now being sought through drivability and energy management.

The Japanese manufacturer introduced a major engine upgrade at Zandvoort, followed only a few races later by another step centred on the turbocharger.

Speaking at Sepang, Honda engineer Shintaro Orihara said the second update had not originally been the full plan.

"At Zandvoort, at the first event, we introduced the motor, and we believed there was still room to improve performance by changing the calibration," he said.

"It’s not a huge improvement resulting from the calibration, but we’re still working to find some small performance gains."

He said the later ADUO2 package included an updated turbo.

"We found room to improve performance along with handling," said the Japanese.

"The new engine with the improved turbo will improve handling, but it will also give us a bit of a benefit in energy management."

Honda therefore has not simply drawn a line under 2026 development, as previously thought.

"I’m not talking in big numbers yet, still in small numbers, but we will continue to push to find those kinds of small improvements," said Orihara.

Orihara also addressed Fernando Alonso’s engine issues in Baku, saying Honda found no obvious fault in the data - despite the Spaniard’s protestations.

"The driver is the best sensor, and Fernando has a lot of experience," he said. "So, even if we don’t find any problems with the data, we’ll review it here with the driver’s feedback."