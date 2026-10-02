Bearman thought Monaco sprint was a ’prank’

Oliver Bearman says he initially thought Formula 1’s decision to add a sprint race at Monaco in 2027 was a joke - and Max Verstappen is hardly convinced either.

"When they told us that we would get a sprint race in that weekend," Bearman told Viaplay, "I really thought it was a joke."

"I thought it was a prank, but it turned out to be true."

The Haas driver later conceded there could be some logic in having two qualifying sessions and two starts at a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Verstappen was much less persuaded.

"In Monaco, you normally know you can’t overtake," he said. "Then it doesn’t matter if you drive ten, fifteen, or a hundred laps."

"It remains the same."

When asked whether two qualifying sessions at least made the idea more appealing, Verstappen shrugged.

"Yes, you can see it that way. But for me, it doesn’t matter that much."