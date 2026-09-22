Binotto backs V8 future as F1 shortens 2027 races

Formula 1 races will become shorter from 2027 after the latest meeting of the F1 Commission in London.

The Commission approved reducing the standard race distance from 305 kilometres to 290 kilometres - which will cut two or three laps per event.

The change is linked to further refinements of the 2027 power unit regulations, including fuel-flow changes.

The shorter distance is intended to reduce the extra fuel requirement created by moving away from such heavy electrical reliance, avoiding the need for teams to redesign cars around substantially larger fuel loads.

Meanwhile, Audi F1 project boss Mattia Binotto told automoto.it that manufacturers are already broadly aligned on the longer-term engine direction.

"We’re all convinced about the V8," he stated. "It’s not a matter of debate."

"The important thing is to understand whether a hybrid component, turbocharging, or something else should be added to the eight-cylinder engine."

Binotto said the bigger issue is efficiency rather than simply engine layout.

"I wouldn’t talk so much about architecture as about engine efficiency," he said.

"Road cars are moving in that direction. If Formula 1 wants to remain a platform for innovation, it must follow this path."

But he does not believe the next major engine formula needs to be brought forward - for example from 2031 to 2030.

"I don’t think so," said the Italian.

"Partly because I don’t think this regulation is a failure at all. The last significant change was in 2014, when one team dominated."

"Today, there are several teams capable of competing for pole position and victory. It’s easy to criticise, even if sometimes constructively, but the show is there."

"Formula 1 is successful, and people watch the Grands Prix with genuine passion."