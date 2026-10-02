Mateschitz invests another 25m in Red Bull Ring

Mark Mateschitz is investing another EUR 25 million in the Red Bull Ring as Spielberg prepares for the long-term future of the Austrian GP.

Kleine Zeitung reports that construction began immediately after the MotoGP weekend on a major expansion of the pit building.

A covered and fully glazed rooftop terrace around 250 metres long will replace the temporary VIP structures previously used for Formula 1 weekends.

The new EUR 25 million project comes on top of roughly EUR 25m already spent recently on the pit area. The work is also tied to Spielberg’s long-term Formula 1 agreement, which runs until 2041 and includes commitments to modernise the circuit infrastructure.

Construction is due to be completed before the 2027 Austrian GP in mid July.

"It fills me with pride to continue my father’s path and to preserve the rich history of motorsport in Styria and at the Red Bull Ring," Mateschitz said.