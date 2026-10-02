Ocon insists Haas axe was ’not performance’

Esteban Ocon says he knows why Haas decided not to retain him for 2027 and insists the reason was not his performance, as several fellow drivers publicly backed the Frenchman at Sepang.

"I’m not going to comment on that any further because I want to look forward and not back," he said when asked again about the news that he will be leaving the team after 2026.

"I know the reasons, but I’m not going to reveal them. "But the reason wasn’t my performance."

Ocon also made clear he is still targeting Formula 1 rather than looking elsewhere.

"My focus is on Formula 1. This is where I belong and where I want to be. So I’m not looking anywhere else."

When asked about his departing teammate, Oliver Bearman praised Ocon’s contribution.

"Esteban has been a great teammate and it’s a shame to see him going. I’ve learned a lot from him. There’s no doubt about his speed," he said.

Lance Stroll was even more blunt.

"Formula 1’s not always fair and, you know, sometimes you’re in situations where it’s just sh*t," said the Aston Martin driver, whose contract has just been extended for 2027.

"I think he’s demonstrated over the years that he’s been great in Formula 1 and he’s had a lot of good results."

Fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly agreed that Ocon’s difficult 2026 should not erase his wider career.

"He didn’t have the easiest of seasons this year, but it’s not all down to him," he said.

"He’s achieved a lot in his time in F1."

Ocon, meanwhile, has not accepted that his F1 career is over. "Don’t write me off yet," said the 30-year-old.