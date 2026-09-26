Fans mob Leclerc, F1 drivers complain over selfies

Charles Leclerc was forced to flee a crowd of fans in Baku after leaving a restaurant, as Formula 1 drivers also complain about being approached for selfies by marshals immediately after incidents.

Bild reports that Leclerc was surrounded despite having two security guards with him, with fans pressing closer as the Ferrari driver tried to leave.

Some reportedly continued chasing him after he moved away from the crowd. His pregnant wife Alexandra Saint Mleux was also present, with Leclerc walking ahead of her and drawing the attention towards himself.

"The FIA, the governing body of motorsport, has now become aware of the video," Bild reported.

But the governing body has no direct control over driver security away from the circuit, which remains the responsibility of the teams.

The episode comes as Bild also reports growing irritation among drivers over marshals asking for selfies after crashes, retirements or technical failures.

Several drivers have reportedly complained to race organisers after being approached repeatedly while still highly emotional immediately after incidents.

Marshals have since been reminded in briefings to remain professional and avoid souvenir photos.

The issue surfaced again in Baku when Oliver Bearman was approached by several marshals after stopping in practice. Bearman nevertheless posed politely and smiled for the cameras.

The FIA is taking a relatively relaxed view, with Bild reporting that no team or driver in Baku had formally complained directly to the governing body.