Petrov eyes F1 steward return

Vitaly Petrov says he would consider returning to Formula 1 as an FIA driver steward after the governing body recently eased restrictions on Russian participants.

The FIA lifted the neutrality requirement in August, again allowing Russian drivers and officials to participate internationally under their own national symbols, although events in Russia and Belarus remain prohibited.

Petrov wrote in a column for Championat that he would be interested in returning to the stewards’ room.

"In theory, why not?" said the former Renault driver.

"Unfortunately, my only experience as a steward ended prematurely due to tragic circumstances, but I did gain some interesting knowledge that I try to pass on to Russian competitions."

"If political factors no longer interfere, I’d be interested."

Petrov’s only F1 stewarding appearance came at the 2020 Portuguese GP in Portimao, and it ended during the weekend after the murder of his father.

Petrov also weighed in on the Franco Colapinto controversy at Baku, defending the Alpine driver against Lando Norris’ suggestion that he should be banned.

"From my own experience, I can tell you - it’s actually very easy to make a mistake when braking," said the 42-year-old.

Petrov recalled his own 2011 Korean GP accident, when he was driving for Renault, the works team that ultimately evolved into today’s Alpine operation.

"I was battling with Fernando Alonso, drifted onto the dirty part of the track, braked literally a couple of metres too late - and ended up crashing into Michael Schumacher," he said.

"Unfortunately, it happens."

He believes Colapinto simply misjudged the situation at the restart.

"Franco, I think, was simply distracted by his rivals, as there were many cars nearby at the restart," said Petrov. "Because of this, he missed his own braking reference point, and then it was too late."

"But there was no madness on Franco’s part."