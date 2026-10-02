Broadcaster claims Qatar, Abu Dhabi are on

Formula 1’s long-running uncertainty over Qatar and Abu Dhabi may finally be ending, with Sky Deutschland reporting that both races will go ahead as scheduled.

According to the German broadcaster, Qatar will remain on November 27-29 and Abu Dhabi will host the season finale on December 4-6, meaning the Imola contingency would not be required.

But curiously, the drivers themselves were still speaking at Sepang as though no final decision had been communicated.

Charles Leclerc said: "We know that a decision will be made in the coming weeks."

"If it were safer to race there than the planned venue, I’d be very happy to go to Imola."

George Russell said he has complete faith in Formula 1 and the FIA, but would prefer the planned Middle East finale.

"I’d like to compete in as many races as possible, so I’m in favour of holding those two extra races," he said.

"Abu Dhabi has always put on a great show and is, for all intents and purposes, the season finale."

Max Verstappen, who previously said F1 should not travel to the Middle East if the conflict remained unresolved, joked about Valtteri Bottas’ concerns over racing at Imola in December.

"There are worse places to be in the wintertime than in Imola," said the Red Bull driver.

"And there is no tax issue. You just have to pay tax."

Pierre Gasly was also asked about Imola as a fallback option, with the Alpine driver saying: "I’m sure we’re going to find out in the next couple of weeks."

Lewis Hamilton pointed out that mere days ago, Formula 1 safely raced in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan which shares a border with none other than Iran.

"It’s a great track to drive," he said of Imola, "but unfortunately, the final race of the season there wouldn’t be very interesting. I drove there recently, and the straight sections with Straight Mode on were very bumpy.

"I don’t know all the details of what’s happening in Qatar and Abu Dhabi and how things might turn out. For some reason, no one mentions that we recently raced in Azerbaijan, which is right next to Iran.

"I hope we’ll be able to race in the Middle East," the Ferrari driver added. "I hope peace comes there and we can hold the last two races."